Teen boy dies weeks after Hyde Park shooting: Chicago police

Sunday, September 15, 2024 12:07AM
A teen was critically injured after a shooting in Hyde Park Friday night, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO -- A teen has died weeks after a shooting in Hyde Park, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Rodearl McElroy, 16, was in Harold Washington Park in the 1700-block of East 53rd Street about 7:46 p.m. Aug. 30 when two people approached him and one shot him multiple times, police said.

The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He died there Thursday evening, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

No arrests have been made, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)

