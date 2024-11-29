24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

17-year-old shot, killed in Lawndale, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, November 29, 2024 10:53AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was shot and killed early Friday on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened at about 2:19 a.m. in the 2800-block of W. Polk Street.

A 17-year-old boy was standing in the street when a black car pulled up someone start to shoot at him.

The victim was shot multiple times in the body.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

There is no one in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW