17-year-old shot, killed in Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was shot and killed early Friday on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at about 2:19 a.m. in the 2800-block of W. Polk Street.

A 17-year-old boy was standing in the street when a black car pulled up someone start to shoot at him.

The victim was shot multiple times in the body.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

There is no one in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating.

