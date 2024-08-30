2 men, woman shot at gathering near Auburn Park Lagoon, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men and woman were wounded in a shooting near the Auburn Park Lagoon Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 10:10 p.m.in the 500-block of Winneconna Parkway.

Police said the three victims were standing outside at a gathering when they got into a verbal altercation with a male suspect.

The altercation became physical and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the three victims, police said.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and leg and transported in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and in fair condition at Advocate Christ Hospital.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the wrist and in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The suspect fled the scene in a black SUV, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.

