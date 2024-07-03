2 critically injured in Chatham shooting, Chicago police say

The shooting happened around 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were critically injured in a South Side shooting, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened in the 8500-block of Vernon Avenue on Tuesday around 8:47 p.m.

When officers arrived to the Chatham neighborhood, they found a 35-year-old man that had been shot in the back and arm.

The second victim was a 32-year-old man who was shot in the chest and thigh, according to police.

Both were rushed to the hospital under critical condition.

The victims reportedly were unable to give police more information about the shooting, CPD said.

No one in custody. CPD Area Two Detectives are investigating.

