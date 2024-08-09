WATCH LIVE

2 killed in shooting outside North Lawndale apartment building, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 9, 2024 9:54AM
2 fatally shot outside West Side apartment building: CPD
Chicago police said two people were shot and killed outside a West Side apartment building Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot and killed outside a West Side apartment building Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 9:59 p.m. in the 3400-block of West Douglas Boulevard.

The victims, a man and woman, were both standing in the gangway of an apartment building when shots were fired, police said.

The woman was shot in the head and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with wounds to the head and chest and later died, police said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

