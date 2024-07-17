2 women wounded in Bronzeville shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were wounded after being caught in crossfire in the Bronzeville neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
The shooting took place in the 2900-block of South Dearborn Street at about 12:39 a.m.
Police said the women were standing outside when two suspects exchanged gunfire and fled on foot.
A 24-year-old woman was shot in the back and a 28-year-old woman was shot in the hand, police said. Both were transported to Insight Hospital in fair condition.
No one is in custody and Are Three detectives are investigating.