2 women wounded in Bronzeville shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 17, 2024 9:40AM
Two women were wounded after being caught in crossfire in the Bronzeville neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were wounded after being caught in crossfire in the Bronzeville neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place in the 2900-block of South Dearborn Street at about 12:39 a.m.

Police said the women were standing outside when two suspects exchanged gunfire and fled on foot.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the back and a 28-year-old woman was shot in the hand, police said. Both were transported to Insight Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody and Are Three detectives are investigating.

