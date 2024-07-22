3 shot, 1 fatally, in Lawndale, Chicago police say

Three people were shot in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and two more were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened near Cermak and Karlov on the West Side. Police said three men were near a home's backyard when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

It was not immediately known whether any of the three who were struck had fired shots.

Police said a 37-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old man was struck in the leg, and a 26-year-old man was struck in the chest and armpit area, police said. Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and were initially reported to be in good condition.

No one is currently in custody, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

