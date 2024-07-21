4 teens wounded in separate shootings on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Four teenage boys were wounded in two separate shootings Saturday less than an hour apart on the South Side.

About 3:30 p.m., two boys, ages 14 and 15, were in the 8200 block of East 82nd Street in the South Chicago neighborhood when they both suffered gunshot wounds to the back, Chicago police said.

Around 4:15 p.m., two boys, ages 15 and 17, were near a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Grand Crossing when someone in a car drove up and an occupant fired shots, police said.

The younger boy was shot in the abdomen, and the older boy suffered a graze wound to the arm, police said.

All four boys were taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported in either shooting.

