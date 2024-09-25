Man fatally shot watching TV in Woodlawn identified

CHICAGO -- A 55-year-old man who was fatally shot while sitting on his couch after his relative's boyfriend "antagonized" rivals has been identified, officials said Wednesday.

Bryant Blake Wynn had been watching television about 8 p.m. Monday at his home in the 6600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when his relative's boyfriend began arguing with someone in front of his home, according to police reports obtained by the Sun-Times.

Suddenly, more than two dozen shots rang out, and one round smashed through his front window, hitting him, the reports said. Wynn was able to get up and walk a few feet before collapsing on the floor. No one else was shot and the shooters fled.

Wynn, who died of a gunshot wound to the chest, was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

According to the reports, the boyfriend - who on Sunday was "antagonizing" rivals on the telephone - began to provoke them again on Monday, calling for them to "pull up" to the home, which they did, leading to the deadly attack.

No arrests have been made.

