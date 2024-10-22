Man shot, critically injured in Uptown shopping center parking lot: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old man was shot and critically injured Tuesday morning on Chicago's North Side, Chicago police said.

The man was in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 4800-block of North Broadway in Uptown just before 9:15 a.m., when an unknown vehicle stopped nearby, police said.

An unknown suspect inside the vehicle fired shots in his direction, hitting him in the chest, CPD said.

The man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the suspect.

No one is in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

