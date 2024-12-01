The victim was identified as Ignacio Mendiola, 62, of Chicago.

Man shot inside West Side home on Thanksgiving dies; 1 charged with murder, police say

A 62-year-old man was shot in the head by gunfire through the window of his West Side home Thursday on West Monroe Street, Chicago police said.

A 62-year-old man was shot in the head by gunfire through the window of his West Side home Thursday on West Monroe Street, Chicago police said.

A 62-year-old man was shot in the head by gunfire through the window of his West Side home Thursday on West Monroe Street, Chicago police said.

A 62-year-old man was shot in the head by gunfire through the window of his West Side home Thursday on West Monroe Street, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was charged in the murder of a West Side man on Thanksgiving, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 3:21 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street in Garfield Park.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The 62-year-old man was shot in the head after gunfire came through the front window of what looked to be a second-floor apartment.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition, Chicago police said.

On Sunday, police confirmed the man died. The victim was identified as Ignacio Mendiola.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Friday in the 200 block of W Garfield Boulevard. He was identified as Gad Hughes of Cicero, Illinois.

Hughes is facing one felony count for first degree murder and a felony charge for possessing heroin.

SEE ALSO | Boy shot inside West Pullman home celebrates Thanksgiving with family: 'I'm thankful to be alive'

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood