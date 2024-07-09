2 more deaths bring holiday weekend homicide total to 21; shootings injured 107 others: officials

CHICAGO -- The deaths of man shot Sunday while attending a Little Village baby shower and a 17-year-old girl shot Friday at a Lawndale home have brought the city's holiday weekend homicide total to 21, officials said.

At least 109 people were shot, 19 fatally, in gun violence across Chicago from midnight Wednesday to midnight Monday during the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend, police said.

About 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Guillermo Hernandez at a home in the 2800 block of South Lawndale Avenue when several shots were fired and a car sped away, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Hernandez, 58, was found lying outside in the backyard of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound above his right eye, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, initially in critical condition but Hernandez, of the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue, was pronounced dead at 1:41 p.m. Monday, according to the medical examiner's office.

Video surveillance showed a gunman wearing a black and gray hooded windbreaker firing "several" rounds at a speeding sedan, according to a police report obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Shell casings were recovered near the corner of 28th Street and Lawndale Avenue, according to police.

The death of Hernandez marked the 20th homicide of the extended Fourth of July weekend, in which more than 100 people were shot. No one was in custody.

In Lawndale on Friday, a 17-year-old girl was shot at a residence complex in the 1200-block of South Central Park Avenue at about 1:40 a.m., police said.

The victim, shot in her head, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. She later died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Aaronayjah Medley.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

