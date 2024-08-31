Chicago shooting: Teen boy critically injured in Hyde Park, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A teen was critically injured after a shooting in Hyde Park Friday night, according to Chicago police.

A 16-year-old boy was in a park in the 700 block of East 53rd Street about 7:46 p.m. when two people approached him and one shot him multiple times, police said. The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

It took place less than an hour after someone was shot on the border of Hyde Park and Woodlawn.

