16-year-old boy shot by bullet that came through window at Austin home: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was injured when a bullet came through a window in his Austin home Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Chicago police responded to the 600-block of North Lorel Avenue just before 10:45 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the hip inside his home.

CPD said the bullet that hit him came through a window. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody Thursday, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

