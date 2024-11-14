Man charged in shooting death of woman in 2023 West Englewood house fire: police

Police say officers were on patrol when they spotted a fire at a house.

Police say officers were on patrol when they spotted a fire at a house.

Police say officers were on patrol when they spotted a fire at a house.

Police say officers were on patrol when they spotted a fire at a house.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Over a year after a woman was found shot to death inside a burning house, Chicago police have a arrested a suspect.

The deadly incident happened in the 6400-block of S. Damen Avenue on May 12, 2023.

Officers were on patrol in the West Englewood neighborhood at about 12:44 a.m when they noticed a small fire on the side of a house and called the Chicago Fire Department, police said.

After a search of the area of the house, a 32-year-old woman was found shot in the back of head in the back of the house, police said.

She was transported to the hospital where she died.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

On Tuesday, a suspect was arrested by police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Joshua Mims, 37, of Chicago, is now facing felony charges in her murder and aggravated arson, Chicago police said,

He was arrested in the 900-block of S. Kedzie.

According to some neighborsat the time, a man, a woman and at least two children lived in the house.

RELATED | Chicago police: Woman found fatally shot in head after West Englewood house fire

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood