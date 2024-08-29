3 men shot, 1 fatally, on Southwest Side: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting killed 1 man and injured 2 on South Campbell Avenue in Chicago Lawn Wednesday night, CPD said.

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Chicago Lawn.

The three men were standing on a sidewalk about 7:50 p.m. in the 6200-block of South Campbell Avenue when two people approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 41-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The third man, 37, was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg, according to police.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

