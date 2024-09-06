WATCH LIVE

2 men shot, 1 fatally, in North Lawndale, Chicago police say

Friday, September 6, 2024 6:58PM
CHICAGO -- A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in North Lawndale on the West Side.

Around 11:10 p.m., 39-year-old Carlos A. Grays and a 42-year-old man, were standing in the street in the 1500-block of South Kenneth Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

Grays was shot multiple times including in the back of the head, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. Grays, of the 1300-block of South Christiana Avenue, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:43 p.m., officials said.

The older man was shot in the abdomen, shoulder and buttocks, authorities said. He was also taken to Mount Sinai where he was in fair condition.

The shooter fled in a dark sedan and no one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)

