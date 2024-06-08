WATCH LIVE

Man, 39, found shot to death in Austin alley, Chicago police say

Victim found lying on ground in alley, police say

Saturday, June 8, 2024 11:09AM
Chicago police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death in an alley near Monitor and Division in Austin.

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed Friday in the Austin neighborhood.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 9:50 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Division Street found the 39-year-old lying on the ground in an alley, Chicago police said, with a gun in his hand.

The man, shot in his neck and chest, died after being taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

Circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately known, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)

