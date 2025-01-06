Man found shot to death on sidewalk in Near West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death on Monday on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened before 3:16 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. Gladys Avenue in the city's Near West Side neighborhood.

Police said officers found a 32-year-old man unresponsive on the sidewalk.

He had been shot in the shoulder and had a cut to the temple, according to Chicago police.

The man died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

