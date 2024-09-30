WATCH LIVE

Man injured in shooting, crash on Near West Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, September 30, 2024 9:44AM
Chicago police said a man was wounded after a shooting and crash on Ashland Avenue on the Near West Side Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was wounded after a shooting and crash on the Near West Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 1:42 a.m. in the 200-block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police said a 33-year-old man was in the front-passenger seat of a black SUV when someone in a white SUV fired shots.

The vehicles continued on Ashland Avenue before crashing, with the white SUV crashing into the Resurrection Project building near 18th Place, police said.

The 33-year-old man was wounded in the torso and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The people in the white SUV fled on foot, police said.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

