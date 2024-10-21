24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man killed in shooting near North Side CTA Red Line station, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 21, 2024 9:42AM
Man fatally shot near North Side CTA station: CPD
Man fatally shot near North Side CTA station: CPDChicago police said a 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting while standing outside a CTA Red Line stop on the North Side Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting while standing outside a CTA Red Line stop on the North Side Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1300-block of West Morse Avenue.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The victim was standing outside when police said he was shot by an unidentified suspect traveling in a black SUV.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW