Man shot outside CTA Blue Line station in Logan Square: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A man was shot outside a CTA Blue Line station late Thursday night in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The attack comes on the heels of several shootings and a stabbing that have happened on trains or near CTA stations this week.

Around 10:20 p.m., a 34-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk at the station, 2620 N. Milwaukee Ave., when someone left a vehicle and opened fire, hitting the man in the lower back, Chicago police and fire officials said.

Paramedics took him to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in good condition, police said.

RELATED: Major transit workers unions calling for rebirth of CTA police force in wake of Blue Line murders

No one was in custody.

On Tuesday night, a CTA employee was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a train station in Rogers Park.

On Labor Day, four people were fatally shot on a Forest Park-bound Blue Line train. Hours later, a man was stabbed and critically wounded during a fight on a CTA Red Line train in Uptown on the North Side.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood