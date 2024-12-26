Man shot by teen while reportedly attacking woman in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was reportedly attacking a woman when he was shot by a teenager on the city's Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at 8:50 p.m. in the 3900-block of West Huron Street in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

The man, 45, was allegedly attacking a woman, 40, inside the home moments before the shooting.

That's when police said the 16-year-old boy grabbed a gun and shot the man in the lower back.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the teenager ran away after the shooting.

CPD said the woman attacked by the man did not want medical treatment.

Police say no one is in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

If you need help or know someone in need of help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for confidential support 24/7/365. The number is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text the word "START" to 88788.