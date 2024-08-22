Man allegedly shot by Plainfield teen who was fatally shot by Chicago police in Pilsen dies

CHICAGO -- A man died three days after he was shot and badly wounded, allegedly by 16-year-old Alex Angel Cortez, prompting a police shooting that left Cortez dead Sunday in Pilsen.

Stephen Mancilla Carlos, 29, and a woman were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle about 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South Loomis Street, according to officials.

Officers assigned to the robbery task force were patrolling nearby when they heard gunfire and encountered two "armed offenders" in the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue.

Officers then opened fire, striking the 16-year-old, police said.

Cortez was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. that morning. Carlos, of the 4300 block of South St. Louis Avenue in Brighton Park, was pronounced dead at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Officials determined Cortez was one of the gunmen who opened fire on the vehicle occupied by Carlos and the woman, police said. A gun was found at the scene, according to police.

Police had no update on woman's condition Thursday. The other suspect remained at large.

