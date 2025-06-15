24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
1 of 2 killed in South Austin shooting identified by officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, June 15, 2025 11:27AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials have identified a man killed in a West Side double homicide on Friday.

The shooting happened at about 11:41 p.m. in the 100-block of Laramie Avenue in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood, according to police.

Two men were in a car when someone came up and shot them. They both died at the hospital, police said.

38-year-old Steven A. Lares was identified as one of the victims killed by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

The other victim has not been identified. Police said he was believed to be about 30 to 50 years old.

Nobody is in custody.

