The pair were in the boy's bedroom when the older cousin started playing with a gun that went off, according to police

Teen charged in shooting of his 12-year-old cousin in Kenwood home

Chicago police said a 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting inside of a home in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night.

Chicago police said a 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting inside of a home in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night.

Chicago police said a 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting inside of a home in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night.

Chicago police said a 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting inside of a home in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night.

CHICAGO -- An 18-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of his 12-year-old cousin this month inside a Kenwood home.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

Deandre Warren, 18, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery, Chicago police said Monday.

On the night of Aug. 5., the pair were inside the boy's bedroom in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard when Warren allegedly started "playing with a gun" with a laser attachment, according to police reports and court records.

The boy's father and mother were in another room when they heard "a loud bang" and found the 12-year-old wounded.

READ MORE: Boy, 12, wounded in Bronzeville shooting, Chicago police say

Warren allegedly said aloud that he thought the weapon was empty when he "picked it up and it went off," according to the report.

The boy was struck in his chest and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Warren fled the the home after the shooting, according to police and court documents. He was arrested Friday and appeared in domestic violence court Monday.

Judge Thomas Nowinski ordered Warren to be detained pending trial. He had previous misdemeanor charges.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 30.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)