Chicago shootings: At least 10 shot in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 10 people have been shot in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Four teenage boys were wounded in two separate shootings Saturday less than an hour apart on the South Side.

About 3:30 p.m., two boys, ages 14 and 15, were in the 8200 block of East 82nd Street in the South Chicago neighborhood when they both suffered gunshot wounds to the back, Chicago police said.

Around 4:15 p.m., two boys, ages 15 and 17, were near a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Grand Crossing when someone in a car drove up and an occupant fired shots, police said.

The younger boy was shot in the abdomen, and the older boy suffered a graze wound to the arm, police said.

All four boys were taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported in either shooting.

LIVE UPDATES | Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024

Three men were injured Saturday morning in a shooting on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of South Prairie Avenue.

The victims, ages 34, 34 and 44, were all standing outside when an unknown offender approached and shot them, police said. All three victims were taken to different hospitals in good condition.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

Last weekend, at least 36 people were shot, six fatally, across Chicago, police said.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)