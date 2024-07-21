Chicago shootings: Child among 18 shot, 1 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

The boy was shot early Sunday morning. At last check, CFD said the boy was in serious condition.

CHICAGO -- At least 18 people shot have been shot, 1 fatally, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

A 7-year-old boy was shot on Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting happened in the northbound lanes of I-94 at 73rd Street around 2:40 a.m.

The boy was a passenger, the driver pulled over at 22nd and Michigan to call for help, ISP said.

The boy to a local hospital by firefighters. At last check he was in serious condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A couple of hours later, an argument led to a deadly shooting in Gresham, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 7600-block of S. Halsted Street, CPD said.

Two men and a 32-year-old man were fighting when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The 32-year-old man was shot multiple times, he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The two unknown men reportedly fled in a dark gray Ford Escape.

No other injuries were reported. No one is in custody.

On Saturday, four teenage boys were wounded in two separate shootings less than an hour apart on the South Side.

About 3:30 p.m., two boys, ages 14 and 15, were in the 8200 block of East 82nd Street in the South Chicago neighborhood when they both suffered gunshot wounds to the back, Chicago police said.

Around 4:15 p.m., two boys, ages 15 and 17, were near a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Grand Crossing when someone in a car drove up and an occupant fired shots, police said.

The younger boy was shot in the abdomen, and the older boy suffered a graze wound to the arm, police said.

All four boys were taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported in either shooting.

Three men were injured Saturday morning in a shooting on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of South Prairie Avenue.

The victims, ages 34, 34 and 44, were all standing outside when an unknown offender approached and shot them, police said. All three victims were taken to different hospitals in good condition.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

Last weekend, at least 36 people were shot, six fatally, across Chicago, police said.

