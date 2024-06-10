Chicago shootings: At least 45 shot, 8 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

Chicago police said a shooting in Little Village near 31st Street and Pulaski Road left one man dead and another wounded.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 45 people have been shot, eight fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

On Friday night, two teens and a 12-year-old boy were wounded in a pair of shootings in Douglas.

The first shooting happened about 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East 31st Street. Someone in a silver sedan opened fire, striking the 12-year-old walking with a group of people and a 15-year-old girl sitting in a car, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot multiple times in the leg and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital. The girl suffered several gunshot wounds in the back and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in good condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot less than an hour later and about a half-mile away.

He was standing in a fast food restaurant parking lot in the 3400 block of South King Drive just before 10:15 p.m. when someone opened fire, police said.

The boy was shot in the abdomen and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported in either shooting.

A man died after being shot in a North Side shooting on Saturday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 2900-block of Devon Avenue near West Rogers Park, according to police.

The 31-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown man walked up to him and started to shoot, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No one is in custody. Chicago police Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.

Another person was shot and killed Saturday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The male, whose age wasn't immediately known, was on a sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No arrests were reported.

Three people were injured in an Englewood shooting on Sunday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the 5600-block of Elizabeth Street near 56th Street around 12:38 a.m.

The group was standing on the sidewalk when a different group started to shoot at them, police said.

A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a graze wound to the left arm.

A woman, 23, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the back. Police said she was listed in fair condition.

The third victim, a 39-year-old man was shot in the left hand, he is expected to be okay.

About three hours later, an 18-year-old woman was shot and killed in Englewood.

The shooting happened in the 1300-block of West 72nd Street near Ada Street around 3:36 a.m., according to police.

An 18-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car when she was shot in the head, Chicago police said.

Around the same time, a man, 29, was shot near downtown Portillo's in River North, police said.

The shooting happened in an alley near Portillo's in the 600-block of North Clark Street around 3:14 a.m., police said.

He was shot in the right calf and was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody at this time. CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

Around 8:39 a.m. police found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds in an alley in the 700-block of 66th near Halsted Street in Englewood.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. CPD is conducting a homicide investigation.

Around 7:59 p.m. a 26-year-old man was found show on the ground in a gangway between two houses in the 11500-block of State Street in the Roseland neighborhood.

He had multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

About 30 minutes later, police found two men with gunshot wounds in the 3900-block of West 31st Street in Little Village at 8:32 p.m.

A 23-year-old man had been shot in the body multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

A second man, 35, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police found a weapon on the scene. Detectives said the 23-year-old may have exchanged gunfire with an unidentified offender who ran away from the scene.

No one was arrested.

Last weekend, at least 19 people were shot, two fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report