Chicago shootings: At least 77 shot, 12 fatally, in holiday weekend gun violence across city: police

At least 77 people have been shot, 12 fatally, in gun violence across Chicago since Wednesday evening during the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend, police said.

Many people Friday evening grappled with the lasting impact gun violence can have on a community.

The violence includes three mass shootings, one in which two women and an 8-year-old boy were killed and two young boys were left in critical condition after multiple shooters opened fire into a Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood home on the South Side.

At least 19 of those shot were in mass shootings in Austin, Greater Grand Crossing and Little Italy.

About 12:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to calls of shots fired and found eight people wounded by gunfire in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, according to the Chicago police, who said the two gunmen fled.

Two women, 74 and 31, were shot in the leg and they were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were in fair condition, police said.

Two men, 28 and 23, were also shot in a leg and were taken to Stroger in fair condition.

Another man, 36, was shot in the groin and taken to Stroger in fair condition, authorities said.

An 18-year-old woman was grazed in the head and was also taken to Stroger where she was in good condition, officials said.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and communities impacted. Mayor Brandon Johnson

Two women, 18 and 19, were also grazed and refused medical attention, police said.

Erica Pinkerton said she grew up with the 74-year-old woman who was shot and injured, and she is fed up with the violence.

"They don't bother nobody. They are the sweetest ladies you will ever want to meet," Pinkerton said. "We don't know how to enjoy each other, because we're so bitter and cold inside, towards one another and towards ourselves."

Last year, 18 people were shot and two were killed on the July 4th holiday. Pinkerton described the day in two words.

"It's assassination day..." she said.

Vaughn Bryant is the executive director of the Metropolitan Peace Initiatives, a group of 15 community-based organizations focused on reducing gun violence. He said his team assisted in the closing of 31st Street Beach over the holiday for safety.

"When you grow up in an environment where there's trauma, you don't resolve your conflicts in an adaptive way, and you use means that can be extreme, for what ultimately, our petty conflicts that don't require people to lose their life," Bryant said. "It's our city, and anything that is happening in our city as citizens, it's our responsibility... You can't complain that you don't have businesses or things that are going on when we're not keeping it safe in the areas for the businesses to thrive."

Some people feel not enough is being done to stop the violence.

"They got to stop the guns. You know?" Austin resident Raul Perez said. "You can't go out at night. You know, you're afraid to go out at night because you're gonna get shot or something."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson responded to the violence in a statement, saying in part, "we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and communities impacted."

Johnson said there will be an emergency services assistance to center open on Tuesday, July 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Fosco Park on Racine Avenue to help support community members.

Less than two hours after the Little Italy shooting, around 1:45 a.m., officers responding to calls of a person shot in the 100 block of South Menard Avenue found six people wounded after two gunmen exchanged gunfire and fled the scene, according to police.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back and he was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, officials said.

An 18-year-old woman was shot three times in the leg and she was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition while a second woman, 20, was shot in the back and taken to Stroger in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a gunshot wound to his leg, officials said. He was in good condition while a second 23-year-old man was shot in the hip and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and he was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was in fair condition.

Minutes later, a 16-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded early Friday in a North Lawndale residential complex on the city's West Side. About 1:40 a.m., she was in the 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue when someone shot her in the head, police said.

Early Friday morning, around 7:05 a.m., a man and woman were found shot in the 3400 block of East 87th Street, police said. They were dead at the scene.

Two women, 59 and 29, who were shot around 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Leclaire Avenue, police said. The older woman was shot in her hip and head and she was taken to Stroger Hospital where she later died, police said. The younger woman was shot in the torso and she was also taken to Storger where she was listed in fair condition, officials said.

Around the same time, a 35-year-old man, was arguing with a gunman in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue when the gunman shot him multiple times, police said. The 35-year-old was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Less than an hour earlier, a 30-year-old man was standing in the street with a crowd in the 8400 block of South Kerfoot Avenue when he was shot in the torso, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Hours later, about 2:10 a.m. Friday, officers responding to calls of a person shot in the 1200 block of West Washburne Avenue and found a 43-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, officials said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the neck at around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of South Laflin Street. He was taken to the University of Chicago where he died, according to police.

A man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon in Roseland on the South Side. Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter call and found the man, whose age wasn't known, unresponsive in the 9300 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 2:10 p.m., police said. He was shot in the chest and flank and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

