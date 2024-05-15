WATCH LIVE

Chicago Sky to play WNBA season opener against Dallas Wings

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 7:13PM
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Chicago Sky will begin the season Wednesday against the Dallas Wings in Texas.

The game will start at 7 p.m.

The Sky team features rookie WNBA draft picks Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, but Cardoso is out with a shoulder injury.

Chicago went 18-22 overall with an 11-9 record on the road a season ago. The Sky averaged 81.7 points per game last season, 33.6 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

Dallas went 11-9 at home a season ago while going 22-18 overall. The Wings shot 44.3% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES:

Sky: Kamilla Cardoso: out (shoulder).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder).

