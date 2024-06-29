Man, 25, charged in Lincoln Park home invasion, stabbing, Chicago police say

Chicago police said Devion Deshaun Allen, 25, is charged with attempted murder after breaking into a Lincoln Park home and stabbing a man on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man is now charged with attempted murder after a violent stabbing in Lincoln Park.

Police said 25-year-old Devion Deshaun Allen of the 2700 block of W. Augusta Blvd. stabbed another man after breaking into his home.

This happened Thursday night at Clifton and West Armitage just after 11:30 p.m., CPD said.

Sources told ABC7 the victim's girlfriend called 911 when someone entered their coach house apartment and stabbed the victim multiple times. He then fled the scene, police said.

Officers arrested Allen less than an hour later in the 1900 block of N. Seminary Ave., police said.

At this time the motive behind the attack is unclear. Allen is due in court for a detention hearing Saturday.

Police said victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and at last check was in fair condition.

