Man stabbed, seriously injured during altercation in Streeterville: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 56-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Streeterville Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

CPD said the man was in a verbal altercation with a known suspect in the 100-block of East Huron Street about 1 p.m., when the suspect pulled out a sharp object, and stabbed the man multiple times.

The suspect then left the scene.

SEE ALSO: Man stabbed, killed on CTA Blue Line train in Rosemont ID'd, officials say

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody later Friday, and area detectives are investigating.

Police were seen in front of a Hampton Inn in the area.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.