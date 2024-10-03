Package containing dog's cremated remains stolen in Pilsen, pet owner says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman from Chicago is desperate for help after her beloved pet's remains were stolen.

Joana Krueger told ABC7 her rescue dog Jinx passed away last October and the company she trusted to cremate his remains sent the package to the wrong address.

Krueger used to live in the Pilsen neighborhood but has since moved to Georgia.

The package was shipped via UPS to her old address. She said the package was stolen from there.

She is now pleading for whoever took the package to return her dog's ashes.

"This was my soul dog, you know, he was somebody. He meant the world to me," Krueger said. "I just am praying and praying that even if someone took it sees this. I just want my dog back."

She's hopeful someone will return it. A $250 reward is being offered.