Cicero Avenue reopens hours after deadly motorcycle crash

Thursday, September 19, 2024 5:55PM
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a truck closed a section of a main road in Cicero for about five hours Thursday.

CHICAGO -- A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a truck closed a section of a main road in Cicero for about five hours Thursday.

The crash happened about 5:40 a.m. in the 3500 block of Cicero Avenue, said Ray Hanania, a spokesperson for the Town of Cicero.

Cicero Avenue was closed to traffic between Pershing Road and 31st Street as authorities investigated the crash. The road reopened about 10:45 a.m.

One person died at the scene. No information about their age or gender was immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)

