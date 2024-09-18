WATCH LIVE

Outbound lanes of Day Ryan shutdown due to semi crash, fuel spill on South Side

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 5:24PM
CHICAGO -- All southbound lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed as of midday Wednesday after a crash caused a semitruck to dump gravel and diesel fuel on the roadway.

Illinois State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash about 10:45 a.m. on the Dan Ryan at 91st Street. The semi had rolled over and spilled the gravel and fuel across the southbound lanes, state police said.

Southbound traffic on the Dan Ryan was being diverted off at 87th Street, state police said.

No injuries were reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)

