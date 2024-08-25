Chicago weather: Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Monday, Tuesday; heat index to reach 110

Warning for Cook County; Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Watch for most counties in Chicago area

Some cooling centers will be open for the public as Chicago will face extreme heat.

Some cooling centers will be open for the public as Chicago will face extreme heat.

Some cooling centers will be open for the public as Chicago will face extreme heat.

Some cooling centers will be open for the public as Chicago will face extreme heat.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A heat wave is making its way to the Chicago area this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

In Cook County, the heat index will be between 103 and 107 on Monday, and it will be around 110 on Tuesday, the NWS said.

Other counties in the Chicago area will also experience dangerous heat levels, with the heat index possibly reaching between 105 to 115, ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra said.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for all parts of Cook County from noon Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

An Excessive Heat Watch and a Heat Advisory will be in effect for Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake (IL), Livingston, McHenry, Will, Jasper, Lake (IN), Newton and Porter counties from noon Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED | How to stay cool in Chicago area amid heat wave, and heat sickness symptoms to know

Temperatures have already been increasing this weekend as the heat wave approaches.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," an announcement from the NWS read. "Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of thesun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

Weather officials said while conditions should remain mostly dry early this week, a few isolated showers are possible.

Chicago residents can call 311 or click here for the latest information on cooling centers and to request well-being-checks, officials said.

OEMC has released the following information about cooling centers.

Cooling Centers Open on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25

Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Renaissance Court in the Chicago Cultural Center at 78 E. Washington from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cooling Centers Open on Monday, August 26 - Wednesday, August 28

The City of Chicago's cooling areas located at the city's six community service centers operated by the Department of Family and Support Services will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Note: the Garfield Service Center at 10 South Kedzie from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for cooling and 24/7 for those needing shelter placement.

Additional Cooling Options Available Citywide

Chicago Park District facilities, Chicago Public Libraries, City Colleges of Chicago and Police Department District stations are also available for relief from the heat and humidity. Chicago Police Department district stations are available 24 hours for relief from the heat and to be connected with shelter.

City Colleges of Chicago Cooling Locations:

- Daley: Monday-Friday 8 am - 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 3 pm, Closed Sunday

- Harold Washington: Monday-Friday 8 am - 8 pm - Saturday, 8 am - 4 pm, Closed Sunday

- Kennedy-King: Monday-Friday, 8 am - 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am - 4 pm

- Malcolm X: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Closed Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25

- Olive-Harvey: Monday-Friday 9 am - 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 5 pm, Closed Sunday

- Truman: Monday - Friday 8 am - 9 pm, Saturday 8 am - 9 pm, Closed Sunday

- Wright: Monday- Friday 8 am - 7 pm, Saturday 8 am - 2 pm, Closed Sunday