Chicago weather: Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Monday, Tuesday; heat index to reach 105-110

Chicago weather tomorrow is expected to bring scattered showers ahead of a heat wave. The heat index could reach 100 on Monday.

Chicago weather tomorrow is expected to bring scattered showers ahead of a heat wave. The heat index could reach 100 on Monday.

Chicago weather tomorrow is expected to bring scattered showers ahead of a heat wave. The heat index could reach 100 on Monday.

Chicago weather tomorrow is expected to bring scattered showers ahead of a heat wave. The heat index could reach 100 on Monday.

CHICAGO -- A heat wave is making its way to the Chicago area this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

On Saturday, temperatures will start to tick up and could reach the high 80s.

Scattered showers Saturday night are expected to also bring high humidity to the already warm temperatures Sunday - which could spike to 90 degrees.

But the hottest day is expected to be Monday, when temperatures could reach up to 95 degrees. Combined with the humidity, it could feel like it's over 100 degrees, weather officials said.

RELATED | How to stay cool in Chicago area amid heat wave, and heat sickness symptoms to know

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," an announcement from the NWS read. "Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of thesun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

Weather officials said while conditions should remain mostly dry early next week, a few isolated showers are possible.

Chicago residents can call 311 for the latest information on cooling centers and to request well-being-checks, officials said.