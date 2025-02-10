Storm to bring some of Chicago's highest snow totals of season this week

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO -- ABC7 meteorologists are keeping an eye on what could be Chicago's biggest snowfall, so far, this winter season.

The week starts with cold temperatures and possible flurries on Tuesday, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

All eyes are on Wednesday as snow is expected to begin as early as 9 a.m. and may last for over 12 hours.

Butler said Wednesday's morning commute will likely not be impacted, but the evening commute will.

A total of 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible in the Windy City.

The snow fall is expected to end by Thursday's morning commute, however, residual snow could impact the morning rush.

2 storms to impact major American cities

Two major winter storms are bearing down on the U.S. this week and are expected to bring some of the highest snow totals of the season for cities including Chicago and Washington, D.C.

The first storm, which spans from Colorado to Delaware, will hit Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

By 7 a.m. ET Tuesday, heavy rain is expected from Dallas to Nashville, Tennessee, while snow will be falling from Louisville, Kentucky, to Richmond, Virginia.

The snow will arrive in D.C. by noon on Tuesday and may last for over 12 hours. Some light snow may make it as far north as Philadelphia.

Four to 6 inches of snow is possible for the D.C. and Baltimore region.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain in the South may cause flash flooding.

By the time that first storm leaves the East Coast, the second storm will have already started in the Midwest.

In New York City and Boston, the snow is forecast to start Wednesday night and then change to rain overnight.

Both storms combined will result in hefty snow totals in the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic, and potentially flooding rain for a wide swath of the South.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report