Chicago area at risk for gusty storms on 1st day of Lollapalooza

ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said it's important to stay weather aware if you plan to attend Lollapalooza on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is under a level 2 risk of seeing severe thunderstorms on Thursday, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

Some parts of Chicago saw some steady rain or localized downpours on Thursday morning. For those who did not see rain, it's feeling steamy.

Some showers are expected to linger around the area through the morning, Butler said.

The risk for severe weather begins around 4 p.m. as heat and humidity build throughout the day, Butler said.

Lollapalooza attendees are urged to have access to weather alerts in the case any watches or warnings are issued.

