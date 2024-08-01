WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago area at risk for gusty storms on 1st day of Lollapalooza

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Tracy Butler WLS logo
Thursday, August 1, 2024 12:36PM
Chicago area at risk for gusty storms on 1st day of Lollapalooza
ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said it's important to stay weather aware if you plan to attend Lollapalooza on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is under a level 2 risk of seeing severe thunderstorms on Thursday, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Some parts of Chicago saw some steady rain or localized downpours on Thursday morning. For those who did not see rain, it's feeling steamy.

Some showers are expected to linger around the area through the morning, Butler said.

The risk for severe weather begins around 4 p.m. as heat and humidity build throughout the day, Butler said.

Lollapalooza attendees are urged to have access to weather alerts in the case any watches or warnings are issued.

RELATED | Lollapalooza street closures

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW