Chicago shootings: At least 18 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 18 people shot have been shot, two fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

A 14 year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Friday night in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Investigators said the shooting happened Friday night around 10:45 p.m. near 65th Street and Cottage Grove.

The teen was walking through an alley when someone in a black Jeep fired shots, police said. The boy, hit in the abdomen, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

About an hour later, a man was killed in the city's South Austin neighborhood, police said.

A 40-year-old man was in a basement apartment around 11:35 p.m. in the 100 block of North Lamon Avenue when a known offender shot him after an argument. The victim was shot in chest and back, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A male offender is in custody and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Charges are pending as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Two men were shot, one fatally, in a shootout early Saturday, also in the South Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Two men, 53 and 39, were standing outside when an unknown offender got out of a vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the victims.

The 53-year-old victim was shot and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The 39-year-old victim took himself to the hospital after being shot in the leg, and he was listed in good condition.

The offender got back in the vehicle, a silver Ford Explorer, after the shooting and fled the scene with a driver in an unknown direction, police said.

No one was in custody. Police are investigating.

A 3-month-old boy and a 21-year-old man were injured in a shooting Saturday on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of West 26th Street in in Little Village, Chicago police said.

Both victims were inside a vehicle at the location when two unknown male offenders exited a vehicle and shot at the victims, police said.

The 3-month-old victim was shot in the upper chest and the 21-year-old victim was shot four times, police said. They were both taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, initially reported to be in critical condition.

The offenders fled the scene after the shooting in an unknown direction, police said.

Police are still investigating a motive, but said they believe the shooting was gang-related. No one was in custody.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

A woman was grazed by a bullet in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:58 p.m. in the 1600-block of East 74th Place, according to CPD.

The woman, 27, was outside when she was reportedly shot by a man who ran away.

A bullet grazed her arm and she self-transported to the hospital. She is expected to be OK. No one is in custody.

A teenager was shot in the Little Village neighborhood early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 2900-block of West 25th Street.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the hand. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

No one is in custody.

About an hour later, a 39-year-old woman was shot in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the 4300-block of East 75th Street around 1:38 a.m.

The woman was standing outside when she sustained a gunshot wound to the side of her head.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. No one is in custody.

Hours later, two men were shot in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1800-block of East 79th Street around 5:24 a.m.

A 32-year-old man was driving westbound when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

The driver was shot in the foot. He is expected to be OK.

A second victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot in hip and had a broken leg. It is unknown if he was in the car with the driver. He was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Last weekend, at least 21 people were shot, one fatally, in weekend gun violence across the city, police said.

