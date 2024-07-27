Chicago shootings: At least 7 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least seven people shot have been shot, two fatally, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

A 14 year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Friday night in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Investigators said the shooting happened Friday night around 10:45 p.m. near 65th Street and Cottage Grove.

The teen was walking through an alley when someone in a black Jeep fired shots, police said. The boy was hit in the abdomen and transported to Comers Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

A man was killed Friday in the city's South Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

A 40-year-old man was in a basement apartment around 11:35 p.m. in the 100 block of North Lamon Avenue when a known offender shot him after a verbal argument. The victim was shot in chest and back, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The male offender is in custody and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Charges are pending as police continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the shooting.

Two men were shot, one fatally, in a shootout early Saturday, also in the South Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A 53-year-old male and a 39-year-old male were standing outside when an unknown offender got out of a vehicle and began to exchange gunfire with the victims. The 53-year-old victim was shot and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The 39-year-old victim took himself to the hospital after being shot in the leg, and he was listed in good condition.

The offender got back in the vehicle, a silver Ford Explorer, after the shooting and fled the scene with a driver in an unknown direction, police said.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

