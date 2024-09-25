Chicago White Sox avoid setting Modern MLB loss record with 5 games left in season

White Sox 120 losses ties 1962 New York Mets for most in a season during modern MLB era

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The White Sox won the first game of their final home-series against the Los Angeles Angels, avoiding setting the modern-era MLB record for losses in a season.

Now, they just need to keep the momentum going for the final five games of the season.

On a rainy night on the South Side, it was the Sox who staged a late-game rally with three runs in the 8th to beat the Angels 3 to 2.

Now, they just have to repeat that five more times this week to avoid becoming the worst team in modern history with 120 losses already in the books.

Fans shared their thoughts on holding off history, at least for now.

"They don't seem to have given up," White Sox fan Richard Hummel said. "They've been in almost every game they've lost."

"Ride or die, I'm a Chicago fan no matter what," White Sox fan Michael Currey said.

The Sox currently have the worst season on record since the 1962 New York Mets with 120 losses.

The Mets were a new expansion team when they set the loss record as opposed to the Sox - who have a long-storied history.

The 1899 Cleveland Spiders hold the major league record for losses at 20-134.

The Sox and the Angels are back at it Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.