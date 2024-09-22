Chicago White Sox lose 120th game to tie post-1900 record by the 1962 expansion New York Mets

SAN DIEGO -- The Chicago White Sox tied the post-1900 MLB record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion New York Mets on Sunday when the San Diego Padres won 4-2 by rallying for three runs in the eighth inning, capped by Fernando Tatis Jr.'s towering home run.

The White Sox (36-120) had taken a 2-1 lead on home runs by Korey Lee and Miguel Vargas off Yu Darvish, but that lead quickly disappeared in the eighth.

This defeat came a day after the White Sox tied the American League record of 119 losses set by the 2003 Detroit Tigers.

The 1899 Cleveland Spiders hold the major league record for losses at 20-134.

SEE ALSO | Woman injured by gunfire during Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field files lawsuit

The Padres (90-66) clinched their first 90-win season since 2010, when they finished 90-72 but missed the postseason thanks to a brutal September collapse.

The Padres reduced their magic number to one for clinching their third postseason berth since 2020.