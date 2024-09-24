Chicago White Sox lose could break modern-era MLB record for losses in a season Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been a painful season for the White Sox and their fans.

They're on track to lose more games than any team in modern history.

The South Siders start their final home-series against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday night.

If they don't win the next six games, which seems like a difficult task, they would officially become the worst MLB team in modern history.

One week left in the worst season of the franchise's history and the White Sox are a long way from the glory days of 2005, their last World Series.

Most baseball experts expected the Sox to be in a rebuilding mode this season, but very few would've expected this sort of record-setting futility.

The Sox currently have the worst season on record since the 1962 New York Mets with 120 losses.

The Mets were a new expansion team when they set the loss record as opposed to the Sox - who have a long-storied history.

"Obviously not good for us because the worse a team does, the fewer people are going to be interested in reading your stories, but this team is so bad that I think they have got a lot more interest then most bad teams just because of their record," Tribune baseball writer Paul Sullivan.

The 1899 Cleveland Spiders hold the major league record for losses at 20-134.

Experts say a lot had to go wrong to lose 120 games, including bad personnel decisions. Tuesday night's game begins at 6:40 p.m.