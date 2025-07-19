Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates meet in game 2 of series

Chicago White Sox (33-65, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (39-59, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Adrian Houser (5-2, 1.56 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Pirates: Mike Burrows (1-3, 4.83 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

Pirates -138, White Sox +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 1-0 series lead.

Pittsburgh has a 26-22 record at home and a 39-59 record overall. The Pirates have a 20-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 33-65 record overall and a 12-36 record in road games. The White Sox have a 23-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has 12 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .216 for the Pirates. Tommy Pham is 11 for 34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Miguel Vargas has 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 35 RBI for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 10 for 40 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .180 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.44 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Tim Elko: 10-Day IL (knee), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.