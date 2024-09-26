White Sox sweep Angels in final home series, avoid setting modern MLB loss record with 3 games left

120 losses ties 1962 New York Mets for most in a season after the year 1900

he Chicago White Sox avoided setting the modern MLB record for losses in a season, but will need to win their remaining five games.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox played their final home game of the season Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

After sweeping the Los Angeles Angels, the team remains tied with the 1962 expansion New York Mets at 120 losses on the season, making the 2024 Sox one of the worst baseball teams in modern history.

It's been a tough season to be a Sox fan, which is why some fans who went to the game Thursday are trying to remain anonymous. However, on the last home game of the season on a beautiful fall afternoon, there was still a crowd rushing in as soon as the gates opened.

"It's always fun to be at the ballpark, no matter who it is our what's going on," fan Danny Garcia said.

Many fans said they were hoping to see history. With one more loss, the Sox will set the post-1900 single-season record for losses, a record that has stood for 62 years.

"As a baseball fan, you just wanna see history, even if it's the wrong side of history," fan Dan Lewis said.

Some fans are trying to have fun with it.

"We'd like to see the record honestly. Why not?" fan Ann Marie Daker said. "It's still a record. It's fun."

While crowds have been sparse all season, the potential record setting loss seems to have brought more fans out the last few games.

"Everyone wants to say they're here, plus it doesn't hurt with $10 tickets, $10 parking and $5 beer," fan James Connelly said.

There are still plenty of die-hard fans hoping to avoid history. They hoped for a win.

Janet Hoshaw has been rooting for the White Sox for 88 years.

"I'm not gonna sit here and hope the Sox lose," Hoshaw said. "I can't do it."

After scoring seven runs in the fifth inning, the Sox managed to avoid the record for another day. It was a small consolation for fans.

"I hope they do better next year," fan Diane Maltase said.