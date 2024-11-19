Chicago's nearly $1B budget shortfall to be discussed at meeting Tuesday

The City's Budget and Government Operations Committee will meet to discuss the massive budget shortfall.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago's ongoing budget crisis will be the subject of a meeting at City Hall on Tuesday.

The City's Budget and Government Operations Committee are set to discuss the massive budget gap of nearly $1 billion.

One idea is to raise taxes on streaming services and cloud computing.

Last week, council voted against Mayor Brandon Johnson's proposed $300 million property tax hike.

Aldermen voted 50-0 on the hike without any debate.

Last week, 32 aldermen said they would file an amendment to include gunshot detection technology in the 2025 budget.

The proposal is $15.8 million for gunshot detection technology.

ShotSpotter is set to be fully disabled Nov. 22.

