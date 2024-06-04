How athletes, their families can prepare for new NCAA plan allowing schools to pay players directly

For the first time in the history of college sports, the NCAA and the five biggest conferences have agreed to allow schools to pay athletes directly.

For the first time in the history of college sports, the NCAA and the five biggest conferences have agreed to allow schools to pay athletes directly.

For the first time in the history of college sports, the NCAA and the five biggest conferences have agreed to allow schools to pay athletes directly.

For the first time in the history of college sports, the NCAA and the five biggest conferences have agreed to allow schools to pay athletes directly.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time in the history of college sports, the NCAA and the five biggest conferences have agreed to allow schools to pay athletes directly.

The multi-billion-dollar agreement reached last month still needs to be approved by a judge. It would settle three federal antitrust lawsuits, and it has massive implications for the families of college athletes.

Sports and entertainment attorney Sivonnia DeBarros joined ABC7 on Monday night to discuss why the NCAA settlement is significant.

DeBarros weighed in on how athletes and their families should prepare for this change and how this might affect schools and their recruitment.

DeBarros also discussed an upcoming event help college athletes, parents and professionals prepare for the changes ahead. Click here for more details on NILCOMBINE, which is happening July 26-27 in Chicago.