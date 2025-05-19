Trump's 'one, big beautiful bill' clears key committee vote after weekend of negotiations

WASHINGTON -- The House Budget Committee voted Sunday night to advance President Donald Trump's legislative agenda, with the sweeping bill clearing a key hurdle while setting up a potentially contentious series of votes with hardliners this week.

GOP leadership spent the weekend racing to get the president's tax and spending cuts bill back on track after hardliners on the Budget Committee dealt it an embarrassing setback late last week. It next moves to the House Rules Committee, where it could face more opposition from hardliners during an expected vote midweek.

The measure passed Sunday by a vote of 17-16, with four hardline Republicans on the Budget Committee voting present: Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Chip Roy of Texas, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma and Andrew Clyde of Georgia.

The passage out of the Budget Committee comes after the failed attempt on Friday night, when hardline conservatives revolted over certain provisions in the bill regarding Medicaid and tax credits.

Following the Sunday vote, the Budget Committee hardliners applauded discussed changes to the bill but said there was "more work to do."

"Had some great changes. Got a lot more work to do. We're excited about what we did. We want to move the bill forward, and it went like I thought," Norman said.

In a post on X, Roy applauded changes to Medicaid work requirements and tax subsidies, but said that "the bill does not yet meet the moment."

"There's a lot more work to do this week," he told reporters after the vote while declining to disclose specifics on the negotiations.

The GOP hardliners had demanded stricter overhauls for Medicaid - specifically, putting work requirements into effect immediately, rather than waiting until 2029 - and deeper cuts to a clean energy tax program.

House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated earlier Sunday that Republicans may move up the timeline for the implementation of work requirements for Medicaid recipients - in an effort to sway GOP hardliners to support the bill.

Just ahead of the vote, Johnson said that "minor modifications" were made to the bill.

The Louisiana Republican said after the vote that discussions within the caucus over the bill will continue "over the next few days" and that the plan is to advance it to the House Rules Committee either Tuesday or Wednesday. If the bill clears the Rules Committee, Johnson is targeting a vote on the House floor by Thursday before sending the chamber home for a weeklong recess.

"Towards the end, there will be more details to iron out, and we have several more to take care of. But I'm looking forward to very thoughtful discussions, very productive discussions over the next few days," he said, adding that he's "absolutely convinced" the measure will pass by the GOP's Memorial Day goal.

Johnson said he spoke with hardliners shortly before they voted present, a move the speaker said was "OK."

House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington said deliberations "will continue on into the week, and I suspect right up until the time we put this big, beautiful bill on the floor of the House."

After the vote, Arrington told reporters that "the president has been very deferential to the House and letting the process play out."

The bill is a top priority for Trump, who posted to Truth Social on Friday, "We don't need 'GRANDSTANDERS' in the Republican Party. STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE!"

"Republicans MUST UNITE behind, 'THE ONE, BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!'" he said.

The bill includes trillions of dollars in tax cuts and a big boost to the US military and to national security - largely paid for by overhauls to federal health and nutrition programs and cuts to energy programs.

Making changes to appease hardliners could turn off moderate Republicans - including a number who are worried that phasing out the tax credits could imperil jobs in their districts - and others worried about cuts to Medicaid benefits.

Meanwhile, a group of swing-district House Republicans is seeking to raise the tax rate on top earners to offset the cost of lifting the cap on how much their constituents can deduct in their state and local taxes, known as SALT. Hardliners have warned they won't agree to increasing the SALT cap if it isn't paid for.

On SALT, Johnson said Sunday night that the New York, California and New Jersey Republicans were still "awaiting the updates."

When asked by CNN whether the bill would advance from the House Rules Committee, Roy, who sits on the committee, responded, "We'll see."

CNN's Manu Raju, Lauren Fox and Jenna Monnin contributed to this report.

